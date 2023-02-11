Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) and the UAB Blazers (11-12) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-56 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last time out, the Lady Raiders won on Thursday 94-81 against Western Kentucky.
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UAB 56
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders' signature win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings.
- Middle Tennessee has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
- The Lady Raiders have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14
- 89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12
- 65-41 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 19
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game (scoring 73.5 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball while allowing 56.1 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +400 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Middle Tennessee scores fewer points per contest (72.4) than its overall average (73.5).
- The Lady Raiders are posting 75.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (71.9).
- Middle Tennessee allows 52.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 58.5 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Raiders have been scoring 70.9 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 73.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
