Saturday's game features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) and the UAB Blazers (11-12) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-56 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last time out, the Lady Raiders won on Thursday 94-81 against Western Kentucky.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UAB 56

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders' signature win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings.

Middle Tennessee has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

The Lady Raiders have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14

89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12

65-41 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 19

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights