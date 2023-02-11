How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (11-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers score 16.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Lady Raiders allow their opponents to score (56.1).
- UAB is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- UAB has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
- The Lady Raiders record 73.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.3 the Blazers allow.
- Middle Tennessee is 13-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Middle Tennessee is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Lady Raiders shoot 39.4% from the field, 12% lower than the Blazers concede defensively.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 65-62
|Don Haskins Center
|2/4/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 58-53
|UTSA Convocation Center
|2/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 94-81
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/11/2023
|UAB
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
