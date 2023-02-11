Saturday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-8) and Tennessee State Lady Tigers (8-15) squaring off at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Golden Eagles secured a 79-59 win over Southern Indiana.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee State 61

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Ball State Cardinals on November 7, the Golden Eagles captured their best win of the season, a 68-63 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 106th-most defeats.

Tennessee Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on January 7

75-70 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 14

85-70 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on December 29

89-62 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on January 26

78-68 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on December 10

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights