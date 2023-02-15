Wednesday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (10-13) taking on the Memphis Lady Tigers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-56 win as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Lady Tigers head into this contest after a 50-48 win over UCF on Saturday.

Memphis vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Memphis vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 67, Memphis 56

Memphis Schedule Analysis

Against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers registered their best win of the season on February 11, a 50-48 home victory.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

73-71 on the road over Towson (No. 75) on December 13

89-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 22

64-53 at home over Temple (No. 105) on January 21

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 116) on January 6

70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 127) on February 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Memphis Performance Insights