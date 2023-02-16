The Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) carry a four-game skid into a road matchup versus the Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN), losers of 10 straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

Austin Peay has compiled an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Governors have an ATS record of 8-9 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

Jacksonville has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Dolphins' 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.