The Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) carry a four-game skid into a road matchup versus the Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN), losers of 10 straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline
DraftKings Jacksonville (-1.5) 125 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Jacksonville (-1.5) 125.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Jacksonville (-1.5) 124.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

  • Austin Peay has compiled an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Governors have an ATS record of 8-9 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Jacksonville has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Dolphins' 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

