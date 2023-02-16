Thursday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (11-15) and Austin Peay Governors (15-8) matching up at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Governors' most recent game was a 55-52 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 63, Austin Peay 59

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Governors took down the Murray State Racers 71-67 on December 13.

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

50-46 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 7

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 12

77-35 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on February 9

53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on November 22

61-52 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 21

Austin Peay Performance Insights