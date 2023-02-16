Chattanooga vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (10-15) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (15-10) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Furman coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.
The Lady Mocs are coming off of a 60-55 victory over Samford in their last outing on Saturday.
Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Furman 66, Chattanooga 62
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Mocs took down the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mercer Bears, 64-61, on February 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Chattanooga has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on January 14
- 67-55 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 18
- 60-55 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on February 11
- 51-44 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on January 21
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 15
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.0 points per game (291st in college basketball) and allow 54.8 per outing (18th in college basketball).
- With 59.8 points per game in SoCon action, Chattanooga is scoring 0.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.0 PPG).
- The Lady Mocs post 62.0 points per game at home, compared to 56.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Chattanooga has played better in home games this year, surrendering 53.2 points per game, compared to 56.1 on the road.
- On offense, the Lady Mocs have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 59.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 59.0 they've put up over the course of this season.
