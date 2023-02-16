Thursday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (10-15) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (15-10) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Furman coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

The Lady Mocs are coming off of a 60-55 victory over Samford in their last outing on Saturday.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 66, Chattanooga 62

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Lady Mocs took down the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mercer Bears, 64-61, on February 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Chattanooga has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on January 14

67-55 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 18

60-55 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on February 11

51-44 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on January 21

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 15

Chattanooga Performance Insights