Thursday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (17-7) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last time out, the Buccaneers won on Saturday 62-46 against Mercer.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 68, East Tennessee State 58

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers picked up their signature win of the season on December 1, when they secured a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.

East Tennessee State has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on February 11

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17

69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20

48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21

East Tennessee State Performance Insights