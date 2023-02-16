Thursday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (17-7) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-7) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last time out, the Buccaneers won on Saturday 62-46 against Mercer.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 68, East Tennessee State 58

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

  • The Buccaneers picked up their signature win of the season on December 1, when they secured a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.
  • East Tennessee State has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on February 11
  • 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17
  • 69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20
  • 48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26
  • 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

  • The Buccaneers average 62.8 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 54.7 per outing (16th in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.
  • In conference games, East Tennessee State scores more points per game (64.2) than its season average (62.8).
  • The Buccaneers are scoring 63.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.0 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.9).
  • In home games, East Tennessee State is surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (49.6) than in road games (59.7).
  • The Buccaneers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 64.2 points per contest compared to the 62.8 they've averaged this year.

