The Memphis Tigers (19-6, 9-3 AAC) face the UCF Knights (15-9, 6-6 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. UCF matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. UCF Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Memphis vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. UCF Betting Trends

Memphis has covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Tigers' 24 games have gone over the point total.

UCF has put together a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 13 Knights games this season have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Memphis is 31st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).

The Tigers' national championship odds have improved from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +10000, Memphis has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.