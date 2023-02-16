Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (20-4) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-12) matching up at FAU Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-52 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Raiders took care of business in their last outing 63-42 against UAB on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Florida Atlantic 52
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On December 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings, the Lady Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 67-49 victory at home.
- Middle Tennessee has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Owls have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 114th-most in Division 1.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14
- 89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12
- 71-46 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 29
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and conceding 55.5 per outing, 23rd in college basketball) and have a +421 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Middle Tennessee is putting up fewer points (71.8 per game) than it is overall (73.1) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Raiders are putting up more points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (71.9).
- Middle Tennessee is allowing fewer points at home (51.8 per game) than on the road (58.5).
- The Lady Raiders are scoring 69.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 3.5 fewer points than their average for the season (73.1).
