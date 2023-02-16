Thursday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (20-4) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-12) matching up at FAU Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-52 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Raiders took care of business in their last outing 63-42 against UAB on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Florida Atlantic 52

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On December 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings, the Lady Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 67-49 victory at home.

Middle Tennessee has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Owls have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 114th-most in Division 1.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14

89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12

71-46 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights