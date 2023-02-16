Thursday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) matching up at Bud Walton Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Lady Volunteers claimed an 86-59 win over Vanderbilt.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 69, Arkansas 67

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-51.

The Lady Volunteers have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

Tennessee has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

The Razorbacks have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

99-64 at home over UCF (No. 9) on December 14

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on January 15

77-67 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on December 29

74-56 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 19

Tennessee Performance Insights