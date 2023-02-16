How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) face the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in SEC play, aiting on SEC Network.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.9 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- Tennessee has a 17-2 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Tennessee is 17-7.
- The Razorbacks average 73.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.
- Arkansas has a 16-5 record when putting up more than 65.9 points.
- Arkansas has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Razorbacks shoot 40.4% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede defensively.
- The Lady Volunteers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 65-51
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 91-90
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 86-59
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
