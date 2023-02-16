Thursday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-6) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-15) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

The Commodores' most recent game was an 86-59 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 67, Vanderbilt 64

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on February 9, the Commodores defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team (No. 37) in our computer rankings, by a score of 78-70.

The Commodores have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Vanderbilt has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Crimson Tide are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 74th-most wins.

Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins

88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 29

74-63 on the road over Columbia (No. 89) on November 13

75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 8

82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 7

70-61 at home over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 17

Vanderbilt Performance Insights