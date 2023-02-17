Friday's contest at SIU Arena has the Belmont Bruins (15-10) going head to head against the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-14) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Belmont.

The Bruins came out on top in their last game 81-69 against Indiana State on Sunday.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, Southern Illinois 66

Belmont Schedule Analysis

On January 8 versus the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings, the Bruins claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-61 victory on the road.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 20

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 101) on December 20

64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 143) on February 2

56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 9

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 163) on November 26

Belmont Performance Insights