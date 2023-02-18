Austin Peay vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (25-3) versus the Austin Peay Governors (15-9) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-54 in favor of FGCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Governors fell in their last matchup 53-48 against Stetson on Thursday.
Austin Peay vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Austin Peay vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 54
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Governors defeated the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 53-46 on November 22.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 142) on December 13
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 160) on November 12
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on January 12
- 65-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 212) on January 14
- 82-69 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on February 4
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.4 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per outing (23rd in college basketball).
- In conference play, Austin Peay is averaging more points (62.4 per game) than it is overall (60.4) in 2022-23.
- The Governors are putting up more points at home (63 per game) than on the road (60.6).
- Austin Peay gives up 51.3 points per game at home, and 59.3 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Governors are scoring 65.7 points per game, 5.3 more than their season average (60.4).
