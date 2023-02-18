East Tennessee State vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (20-7) and the Furman Lady Paladins (10-16) matching up at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-52 win for heavily favored East Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Buccaneers won on Thursday 83-45 against Wofford.
East Tennessee State vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
East Tennessee State vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 70, Furman 52
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers' best win this season came in a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on December 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, East Tennessee State is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on November 17
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 11
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 186) on February 16
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 186) on January 21
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 204) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 215th in college basketball while giving up 54.3 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +248 scoring differential overall.
- East Tennessee State is scoring 65.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.4 more points per game than its season average (63.5).
- The Buccaneers average 65.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
- East Tennessee State is surrendering 49.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (59.7).
- The Buccaneers have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.0 points more than the 63.5 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.