Saturday's contest at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-9) matching up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (11-15) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 win for Tennessee Tech, who are favored by our model.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Golden Eagles secured a 71-39 victory over Lindenwood (MO).

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 70, UT Martin 62

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' best victory of the season came against the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 65), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Eagles secured the 68-63 home win on November 7.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 7

75-70 at home over Samford (No. 225) on November 14

79-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on February 9

71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on February 4

76-72 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on January 21

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights