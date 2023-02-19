The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) face the Auburn Tigers (14-11) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday in SEC play. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.
  • When Auburn allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 14-5.
  • When it scores more than 65.9 points, Auburn is 13-1.
  • The Lady Volunteers record 77.4 points per game, 12 more points than the 65.4 the Tigers allow.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 17-7.
  • Tennessee has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
  • This year the Lady Volunteers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Tigers concede.
  • The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 4.7 lower than the Lady Volunteers have conceded.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/6/2023 @ Mississippi State L 91-90 Humphrey Coliseum
2/12/2023 Vanderbilt W 86-59 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/16/2023 @ Arkansas W 87-67 Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 Auburn - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 South Carolina - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

