The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) face the Auburn Tigers (14-11) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday in SEC play. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.

When Auburn allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 14-5.

When it scores more than 65.9 points, Auburn is 13-1.

The Lady Volunteers record 77.4 points per game, 12 more points than the 65.4 the Tigers allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 17-7.

Tennessee has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.

This year the Lady Volunteers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 4.7 lower than the Lady Volunteers have conceded.

Tennessee Schedule