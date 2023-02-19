How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) face the Auburn Tigers (14-11) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday in SEC play. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Tennessee vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.
- When Auburn allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 14-5.
- When it scores more than 65.9 points, Auburn is 13-1.
- The Lady Volunteers record 77.4 points per game, 12 more points than the 65.4 the Tigers allow.
- When Tennessee totals more than 65.4 points, it is 17-7.
- Tennessee has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
- This year the Lady Volunteers are shooting 42.7% from the field, 10.4% lower than the Tigers concede.
- The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 4.7 lower than the Lady Volunteers have conceded.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 91-90
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 86-59
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 87-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.