Memphis vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (16-9) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-17) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-55 and heavily favors Memphis to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Lady Tigers took care of business in their most recent game 69-44 against Tulsa on Saturday.
Memphis vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 72, Cincinnati 55
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers beat the Houston Cougars, the No. 76 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 45-44 on February 15, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Memphis has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 79) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 25
- 69-44 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 18
- 64-53 at home over Temple (No. 129) on January 21
- 70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 132) on February 4
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball and are giving up 61.5 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball.
- In conference contests, Memphis scores fewer points per contest (61.7) than its season average (68.4).
- The Lady Tigers score 70.6 points per game at home, compared to 67.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- Memphis is allowing 60.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (61.3).
- The Lady Tigers have been scoring 62.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 68.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
