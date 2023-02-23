Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-7) and the Belmont Bruins (17-10) clashing at Curb Event Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for Northern Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.
The Bruins won their last game 68-58 against Missouri State on Sunday.
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Belmont vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 69, Belmont 68
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- On January 8, the Bruins captured their best win of the season, a 67-61 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bruins are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on February 19
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 20
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 108) on December 20
- 64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on February 2
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins have a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 199th in college basketball.
- Belmont is tallying 71.8 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.7 more points per game than its season average (70.1).
- The Bruins are averaging 74.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 65.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Belmont has played better in home games this year, ceding 62.6 points per game, compared to 66.4 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have been scoring 77.1 points per game, an average that's much higher than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.