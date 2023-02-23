How to Watch the Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lady Volunteers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won 27 in a row.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up 15.7 more points per game (82.0) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.3).
- South Carolina has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.
- South Carolina has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- The Lady Volunteers put up 28.1 more points per game (77.6) than the Gamecocks allow (49.5).
- Tennessee is 20-9 when scoring more than 49.5 points.
- Tennessee's record is 20-6 when it allows fewer than 82.0 points.
- This year the Lady Volunteers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Gamecocks concede.
- The Gamecocks make 47.0% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 86-59
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 87-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|Auburn
|W 83-76
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
