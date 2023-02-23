Vanderbilt vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) and Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 79-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.
In their last game on Sunday, the Commodores claimed a 79-57 victory over Kentucky.
Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 79, Vanderbilt 61
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- When the Commodores beat the Columbia Lions, the No. 37 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-63 on November 13, it was their season's signature win.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Commodores are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
- Vanderbilt has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 45th-most in the nation. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
Vanderbilt 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-70 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 9
- 79-57 at home over Kentucky (No. 110) on February 19
- 88-79 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on January 29
- 75-70 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on December 8
- 82-71 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 133) on November 7
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores are being outscored by 2.8 points per game with a -80 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (139th in college basketball) and give up 70.2 per outing (312th in college basketball).
- With 65.6 points per game in SEC action, Vanderbilt is scoring 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.4 PPG).
- In home games, the Commodores are scoring 4.6 more points per game (69.3) than they are on the road (64.7).
- Vanderbilt surrenders 66.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 75.2 in road games.
- On offense, the Commodores have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 68.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 67.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
