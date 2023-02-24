Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 122-101 loss to the Knicks, Young had 19 points, 11 assists and four steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Young's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.7 25.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.3 Assists 10.5 10.3 12.2 PRA 37.5 39.9 40.7 PR 27.5 29.6 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Trae Young Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Young is responsible for taking 18.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Young's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Allowing 106.3 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, giving up 40.3 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 22.9 assists per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 35 25 2 10 1 0 1

