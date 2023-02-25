Saturday's game between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) going head to head at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Raiders' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 85-46 win over Florida International.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 71, Louisiana Tech 58

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Techsters are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 60) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 72) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 14

85-56 at home over Rice (No. 89) on January 11

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 89) on December 20

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights