A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-10) host the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (22-4) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Lady Techsters are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lady Raiders, winners of four in a row.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Raiders put up 13.2 more points per game (74) than the Lady Techsters give up (60.8).

Middle Tennessee has an 18-2 record when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 22-3 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

The Lady Techsters score 66.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 56 the Lady Raiders allow.

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 56 points, it is 17-6.

Louisiana Tech's record is 15-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.

The Lady Techsters are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% lower than the Lady Raiders concede to opponents (35.7%).

The Lady Raiders shoot 39.3% from the field, 6.9% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

