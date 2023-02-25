Saturday's SEC schedule will see the Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 9-6 SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-21.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-21) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Tennessee (-20.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 28 times this season.
  • South Carolina has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
  • Gamecocks games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 10th-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Volunteers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
  • With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.