Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
Saturday's SEC schedule will see the Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 9-6 SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-18, 3-12 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-21.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-21)
|129.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Tennessee (-20.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 28 times this season.
- South Carolina has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this year.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 10th-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Volunteers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
- With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
