Sunday's game features the SMU Mustangs (16-9) and the Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) facing off at Moody Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Lady Tigers enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-53 win against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 63, Memphis 62

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers captured their signature win of the season on January 6, when they secured an 80-51 victory over the SMU Mustangs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Memphis is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 77) on February 15

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 25

69-44 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 18

64-53 at home over Temple (No. 137) on January 21

70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 143) on February 4

Memphis Performance Insights