How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-17) will try to break a seven-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (14-13) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Commodores' 67.2 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Vanderbilt has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- Vanderbilt is 12-5 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
- The 67.1 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Commodores allow.
- When Auburn puts up more than 70.6 points, it is 11-2.
- Auburn's record is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
- The Tigers are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 16.6% lower than the Commodores allow to opponents (53.3%).
- The Commodores' 36.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Tigers have conceded.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 88-70
|Foster Auditorium
|2/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 79-57
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/23/2023
|LSU
|L 82-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
