Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (31-30) host the Washington Wizards (28-32) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Wizards are 6-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 116 - Wizards 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Wizards have a 28-31-1 ATS record this season compared to the 27-33-1 mark of the Hawks.
- Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's less often than Washington covers as an underdog of 6 or more (45.5%).
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the total 46.7% of the time this season (28 out of 60). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (34 out of 61).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 20-14, a better record than the Wizards have recorded (14-22) as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points per game on offense, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 117.0 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Hawks are putting up 24.6 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Hawks are 25th in the NBA with 10.7 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Of the shots taken by Atlanta in 2022-23, 67% of them have been two-pointers (75.8% of the team's made baskets) and 33% have been from beyond three-point land (24.2%).
