The Belmont Bruins (16-10) are outside shots to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +40000 on the moneyline, the 48th-ranked odds of all college basketball teams.

The Bruins play on the road against the Missouri State Lady Bears on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 PM ET.

Bruins NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Belmont Team Stats

This year, the Bruins are 9-3 at home while putting together a 6-5 record on the road and going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In MVC action, Belmont is 12-3. It is 4-7 outside of conference play.

Belmont is posting 70.2 points per game (89th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while surrendering 65.3 points per contest (207th-ranked).

Belmont Quadrant Records

1-5 | 0-2 | 8-3 | 7-0 Belmont has eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

