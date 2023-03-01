Memphis vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Memphis Lady Tigers (18-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (17-11) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Memphis squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Lady Tigers head into this matchup after a 69-68 win over SMU on Sunday.
Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Memphis vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 68, Tulane 61
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers took down the Houston Cougars (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 45-44 win on February 15 -- their best win of the season.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 77) on January 6
- 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 77) on February 26
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 25
- 70-60 on the road over Wichita State (No. 134) on February 4
- 69-44 on the road over Tulsa (No. 136) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +186 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allow 61.4 per outing (97th in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Memphis tallies fewer points per contest (62.4) than its season average (68.3).
- The Lady Tigers average 70.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Memphis is giving up 2.2 fewer points per game (59.6) than when playing on the road (61.8).
- The Lady Tigers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 63.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.1 points fewer than the 68.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.