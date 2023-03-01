How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) will attempt to stop an 11-game road losing skid at the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 55.2 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 70.9 the Commodores give up.
- Texas A&M has a 6-11 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.
- Texas A&M has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
- The 67.5 points per game the Commodores score are only 4.6 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).
- Vanderbilt is 12-8 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- Vanderbilt has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.2 points.
- The Commodores are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Aggies allow to opponents (43.7%).
- The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 25.7 lower than the Commodores have conceded.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 79-57
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/23/2023
|LSU
|L 82-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 78-76
|Neville Arena
|3/1/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
