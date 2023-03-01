The Texas A&M Aggies (7-19) will attempt to stop an 11-game road losing skid at the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-18) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies' 55.2 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 70.9 the Commodores give up.
  • Texas A&M has a 6-11 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.
  • Texas A&M has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
  • The 67.5 points per game the Commodores score are only 4.6 more points than the Aggies give up (62.9).
  • Vanderbilt is 12-8 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
  • Vanderbilt has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.2 points.
  • The Commodores are making 36.5% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Aggies allow to opponents (43.7%).
  • The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 25.7 lower than the Commodores have conceded.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Kentucky W 79-57 Memorial Gymnasium
2/23/2023 LSU L 82-63 Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 @ Auburn L 78-76 Neville Arena
3/1/2023 Texas A&M - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

