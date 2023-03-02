Belmont vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Belmont Bruins (19-10) and the UIC Flames (16-13) facing off at Credit Union 1 Arena (on March 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-58 victory for Belmont.
The Bruins' last game on Saturday ended in an 83-77 win against Drake.
Belmont vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Belmont vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 68, UIC 58
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- When the Bruins beat the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-61 on January 8, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on February 23
- 83-77 at home over Drake (No. 53) on February 25
- 68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 96) on February 19
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 96) on January 20
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 124) on December 20
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allow 65.9 per contest (225th in college basketball).
- Belmont has averaged 2 more points in MVC action (73.0) than overall (71.0).
- At home the Bruins are scoring 75.7 points per game, 9.9 more than they are averaging on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23 Belmont is giving up 1.8 fewer points per game at home (64.6) than on the road (66.4).
- Over their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 76.0 points per contest, 5.0 more than their season average (71.0).
