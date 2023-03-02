Thursday's game features the Belmont Bruins (19-10) and the UIC Flames (16-13) facing off at Credit Union 1 Arena (on March 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-58 victory for Belmont.

The Bruins' last game on Saturday ended in an 83-77 win against Drake.

Belmont vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Belmont vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 68, UIC 58

Belmont Schedule Analysis

When the Bruins beat the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 52 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-61 on January 8, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on February 23

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 53) on February 25

68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 96) on February 19

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 96) on January 20

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 124) on December 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Belmont Performance Insights