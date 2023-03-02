Chattanooga vs. Furman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-12) and the Furman Lady Paladins (11-18) facing off at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 66-55 victory for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the Lady Mocs lost 56-54 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Chattanooga vs. Furman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 66, Furman 55
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Mocs took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at home on February 4 by a score of 73-62.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on January 5
- 64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on February 9
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 166) on January 14
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 208) on December 15
- 72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 219) on November 21
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs have a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 59.1 points per game to rank 290th in college basketball and are giving up 55.4 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.
- On offense, Chattanooga is averaging 59.8 points per game this season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (59.1 points per game) is 0.7 PPG lower.
- The Lady Mocs are putting up 61.9 points per game this year at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (56.8).
- Chattanooga is ceding the same number of points in home games and away from home (55.4) this season.
- The Lady Mocs have been racking up 60.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 59.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
