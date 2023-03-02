East Tennessee State vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (22-8) and the Samford Bulldogs (13-16) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored East Tennessee State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 5:45 PM ET on March 2.
The Buccaneers won their most recent matchup 90-84 against Western Carolina on Saturday.
East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
East Tennessee State vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 67, Samford 59
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers' signature victory this season came against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers brought home the 44-31 win at home on December 1.
- East Tennessee State has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 154) on February 16
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 154) on January 21
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on February 11
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 199) on November 17
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 201) on November 26
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers average 64 points per game (204th in college basketball) while giving up 55.7 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +248 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.
- With 66.4 points per game in SoCon tilts, East Tennessee State is averaging 2.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64 PPG).
- Offensively, the Buccaneers have performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 65.4 points per game, compared to 64 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, East Tennessee State is ceding 11.4 fewer points per game (50.2) than in away games (61.6).
- The Buccaneers have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 70.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.6 points more than the 64 they've scored this season.
