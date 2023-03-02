Thursday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (22-8) and the Samford Bulldogs (13-16) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a projected final score of 67-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored East Tennessee State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 5:45 PM ET on March 2.

The Buccaneers won their most recent matchup 90-84 against Western Carolina on Saturday.

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 67, Samford 59

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature victory this season came against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 119) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers brought home the 44-31 win at home on December 1.

East Tennessee State has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 154) on February 16

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 154) on January 21

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on February 11

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 199) on November 17

48-44 over Albany (No. 201) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

East Tennessee State Performance Insights