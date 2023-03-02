How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Eagles score 6.7 more points per game (62.8) than the Lady Raiders allow (56.1).
- North Texas has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- North Texas has put together a 10-11 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
- The Lady Raiders put up 73.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.8 the Lady Eagles allow.
- Middle Tennessee has a 19-2 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Middle Tennessee's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 85-77
|FAU Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 85-46
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 61-59
|Thomas Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/4/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
