Tennessee Tech vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Ford Center has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-9) taking on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-21) at 4:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-62 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee Tech.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Golden Eagles secured a 66-61 victory against Eastern Illinois.
Tennessee Tech vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Tennessee Tech vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Golden Eagles beat the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-63.
- Tennessee Tech has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 192) on February 25
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on January 7
- 74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on February 18
- 76-72 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 255) on January 21
- 71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 255) on February 4
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles average 69.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (143rd in college basketball). They have a +180 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.
- In conference games, Tennessee Tech averages more points per contest (71.3) than its season average (69.5).
- The Golden Eagles are averaging 74.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 65.0 points per contest.
- Tennessee Tech surrenders 61.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 65.1 away from home.
- On offense, the Golden Eagles have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 73.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 69.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
