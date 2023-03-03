The Atlanta Hawks, with De'Andre Hunter, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 119-116 loss to the Wizards, Hunter had 14 points and two blocks.

Let's break down Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.6 15.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA 19.5 21.3 21.5 PR 18.5 19.9 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Andre Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Hunter is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.5 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are third in the NBA, conceding 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.1 assists per game.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 38 10 2 1 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hunter or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.