Tennessee vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) and Kentucky Wildcats (12-18) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Lady Volunteers earned an 83-63 victory over Kentucky.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 78, Kentucky 62
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers took down the No. 20-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, 69-51, on November 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 14th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 24) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 37) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on January 5
- 87-67 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 16
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers have a +334 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 66.4 per outing to rank 239th in college basketball.
- Tennessee is tallying 76.5 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 0.7 fewer points per game than its season average (77.2).
- At home, the Lady Volunteers are scoring 1.3 more points per game (77.7) than they are away from home (76.4).
- Defensively, Tennessee has been better in home games this year, allowing 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.4 in away games.
- The Lady Volunteers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 75.7 points a contest compared to the 77.2 they've averaged this year.
