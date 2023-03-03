The Kentucky Wildcats' (12-18) SEC schedule includes Friday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 67.7 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 66.4 the Lady Volunteers allow.
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 8-12.
  • Kentucky has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers score 8.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.5).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 68.5 points, it is 17-4.
  • Tennessee's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers are making 43% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (43.8%).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Auburn W 83-76 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 South Carolina L 73-60 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 @ Kentucky W 83-63 Memorial Coliseum
3/3/2023 Kentucky - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

