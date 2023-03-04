Belmont vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Belmont Bruins (20-10) squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-57 win for heavily favored Belmont.
The Bruins' last outing on Thursday ended in an 81-56 win against UIC.
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 77, Valparaiso 57
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins' best victory of the season came against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings. The Bruins picked up the 83-77 home win on February 25.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on February 23
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on January 8
- 68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 98) on February 19
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on January 20
- 98-87 at home over Troy (No. 127) on December 20
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins' +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (216th in college basketball).
- Belmont has averaged 2.1 more points in MVC action (73.4) than overall (71.3).
- The Bruins score 75.7 points per game at home, and 66.9 away.
- In 2022-23 Belmont is conceding one fewer points per game at home (64.6) than away (65.6).
- The Bruins are scoring 77.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 6.3 more than their average for the season (71.3).
