The Miami Heat (33-31) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (32-31) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 225.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 42 games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta's matchups this season have a 234.0-point average over/under, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta has gone 28-35-0 ATS this year.

The Hawks have been victorious in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 8-10, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 15 23.4% 108.0 225.1 108.8 225.7 219.3 Hawks 42 66.7% 117.1 225.1 116.9 225.7 232.0

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Hawks' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (14-17-0). On the road, it is .438 (14-18-0).

The Hawks' 117.1 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 108.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 25-23 against the spread and 30-18 overall when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 22-42 13-32 29-35 Hawks 28-35 14-13 36-27

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Hawks 108.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 5-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-23 6-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 108.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 21-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 32-21 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-2

