The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when hosting the UTEP Miners (19-9) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

  • The Miners put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 55.7 the Lady Raiders give up to opponents.
  • UTEP is 17-7 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • When it scores more than 55.7 points, UTEP is 19-7.
  • The Lady Raiders put up 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Miners allow (63.7).
  • When Middle Tennessee scores more than 63.7 points, it is 21-2.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 21-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Lady Raiders shoot 41% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Miners concede defensively.
  • The Miners' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Lady Raiders have conceded.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/18/2023 @ Florida International W 85-46 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
2/25/2023 @ Louisiana Tech W 61-59 Thomas Assembly Center
3/2/2023 North Texas W 72-45 Murphy Athletic Center
3/4/2023 UTEP - Murphy Athletic Center

