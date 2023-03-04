The Nashville Predators (30-23-6) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-35-5, losers of three straight) at United Center. The game on Saturday, March 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-200) Blackhawks (+170) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 15 of their 27 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

Nashville has gone 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 31 of 59 games this season.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 169 (26th) Goals 150 (32nd) 174 (12th) Goals Allowed 220 (26th) 35 (23rd) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 38 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (22nd)

Predators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Nashville hit the over five times.

The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Predators offense's 169 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

The Predators are ranked 12th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 174 total goals (3.0 per game).

Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 22nd in the league.

