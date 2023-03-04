Saturday's contest that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 SEC) against the Auburn Tigers (19-11, 9-8 SEC) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 131.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Auburn -1.5

Auburn -1.5 Point Total: 131.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 69, Auburn 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+1.5)



Tennessee (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Auburn's record against the spread this season is 13-14-0, while Tennessee's is 15-13-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 14-13-0 and the Volunteers are 12-16-0. The teams score 144.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total. Auburn is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and conceding 56.7 per outing, third in college basketball) and have a +456 scoring differential.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 11th in the nation, 7.3 more than the 28.9 its opponents record.

Tennessee makes 2.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (159th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.3 per game (114th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (34th in college basketball).

