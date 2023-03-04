Tennessee vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 4.
The Lady Volunteers' last contest on Friday ended in an 80-71 victory over Kentucky.
Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Tennessee vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 74, Tennessee 69
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25, the Lady Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-51 home victory.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- Tennessee has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 58th-most in the nation.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 23) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on January 15
- 89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 5
- 74-65 at home over UMass (No. 47) on November 10
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game, with a +343 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 66.5 per contest (239th in college basketball).
- Tennessee has averaged 0.8 fewer points in SEC games (76.5) than overall (77.3).
- The Lady Volunteers score 77.7 points per game at home, and 76.4 away.
- Tennessee allows 63.2 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Volunteers are putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 77.3.
