How to Watch the Tennessee vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) square off in the SEC Tournament against the No. 2 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers' 77.3 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 57.3 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.
- Tennessee has a 21-8 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
- Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 57.3 points.
- The Lady Tigers put up 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.5).
- LSU is 26-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- LSU is 26-0 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
- This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
- The Lady Volunteers make 43.2% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-60
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 83-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Kentucky
|W 80-71
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|LSU
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
