The No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) square off in the SEC Tournament against the No. 2 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

Tennessee vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers' 77.3 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 57.3 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee has a 21-8 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.
  • Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 57.3 points.
  • The Lady Tigers put up 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.5).
  • LSU is 26-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
  • LSU is 26-0 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
  • This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
  • The Lady Volunteers make 43.2% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 South Carolina L 73-60 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 @ Kentucky W 83-63 Memorial Coliseum
3/3/2023 Kentucky W 80-71 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 LSU - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

