Chattanooga vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (22-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (19-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Wofford. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.
In their last game on Friday, the Lady Mocs claimed a 69-40 win against East Tennessee State.
Chattanooga vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Chattanooga vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 63, Chattanooga 62
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- On January 5, the Lady Mocs picked up their best win of the season, a 53-50 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 163) in our computer rankings.
- Chattanooga has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 163) on March 3
- 73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 163) on February 4
- 64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 174) on February 9
- 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 174) on January 14
- 55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on December 15
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Lady Mocs have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 59.5 points per game, 288th in college basketball, and are allowing 54.8 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball.
- Chattanooga has averaged 0.3 more points in SoCon games (59.8) than overall (59.5).
- At home, the Lady Mocs score 61.9 points per game. Away, they average 56.8.
- At home, Chattanooga concedes 55.4 points per game. Away, it gives up the same number.
- The Lady Mocs are scoring 61.6 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (59.5).
