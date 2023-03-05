Sunday's contest features the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-11) and the North Alabama Lions (15-14) facing off at Allen Arena (on March 5) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Lipscomb.

In their last time out, the Lady Bisons lost 101-59 to FGCU on Wednesday.

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 68, North Alabama 64

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bisons' signature win this season came in an 84-66 victory over the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers on November 29.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 20

65-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 168) on February 25

62-60 at home over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 2

73-69 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 19

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 5

Lipscomb Performance Insights