The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) will try to secure the SEC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they face off with the No. 3 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) on Sunday at 3:00 PM.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers' 77 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up.

When Tennessee allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 21-7.

When it scores more than 50.9 points, Tennessee is 21-10.

The 81.7 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 15.2 more points than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).

South Carolina has a 25-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

South Carolina is 28-0 when it allows fewer than 77 points.

This year the Gamecocks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.

The Lady Volunteers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.7 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

