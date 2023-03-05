How to Watch the Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) will try to secure the SEC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they face off with the No. 3 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) on Sunday at 3:00 PM.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers' 77 points per game are 26.1 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up.
- When Tennessee allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 21-7.
- When it scores more than 50.9 points, Tennessee is 21-10.
- The 81.7 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 15.2 more points than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).
- South Carolina has a 25-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- South Carolina is 28-0 when it allows fewer than 77 points.
- This year the Gamecocks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
- The Lady Volunteers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.7 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 83-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Kentucky
|W 80-71
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|LSU
|W 69-67
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
